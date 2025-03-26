By : Syeda Tehseen Abidi.

Karachi Pakistan : In a landmark initiative to enhance digital education and equip students with future-ready skills, the Government of Sindh, in partnership with Google and Teach Valley, has launched 30,000 Google Career Certificate Scholarships for university students across the province.

Chief Minister Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, officially inaugurated the program during a ceremony at CM House, highlighting the government’s vision for a digitally empowered youth.

“This scholarship program is an investment in our students’ future. By providing globally recognized digital certifications, we are creating pathways for high-paying job opportunities in the global tech industry,” said CM Murad Ali Shah.

The Google Career Certificate courses, designed by industry experts, will be completed online within three to six months, covering in-demand fields such as IT support, data analytics, project management, UX design, and cybersecurity.

Key Highlights of the Initiative:

30,000 students from 30 universities across Sindh will receive scholarships.

Graduates of this program have the potential to earn between PKR 70,000 to PKR 1.6 million per month in the international job market.

Special quota for women and underprivileged students to promote inclusivity.

The program aligns with the Sindh government’s vision for digital transformation and youth empowerment.

Speaking on the occasion, Syeda Tehseen Abidi, Spokesperson for the Sindh Government, stated:

“The Sindh government is committed to providing equal opportunities for all. This initiative will enable our youth, especially women and underprivileged students, to acquire high-demand digital skills and compete in the global economy. It’s a step towards making Sindh a digital skills hub of Pakistan.”

The Government of Sindh remains dedicated to bridging the digital divide, ensuring access to quality education, and empowering students to thrive in the tech-driven job market.