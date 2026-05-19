KARACHI: The Sindh Food Authority and the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) have agreed to form a joint consultative committee to address food industry challenges, improve compliance, and strengthen cooperation between regulators and industrialists.

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Director General Sindh Food Authority Shahzad Fazal Abbasi announced the initiative during his visit to KATI, where he met business leaders and industrialists from the Korangi industrial area.

Four-Member Committee to Resolve Industry Issues

Abbasi said the proposed consultative committee would include two representatives from KATI and two from the Sindh Food Authority. The committee will help industries resolve regulatory issues and improve coordination with the authority.

He stressed that ensuring food quality, food safety, and compliance with international standards remains a top priority for the authority.

“Safe and quality food is essential not only for public health but also for exports and industrial growth,” Abbasi said.

He added that the authority believes in cooperation rather than confrontation and continues to guide industries on food safety standards, traceability, labeling, and quality control systems.

KATI Calls for Five-Year Licence Renewal

Muhammad Ikram Rajput highlighted several administrative and industry-related challenges faced by businesses.

He proposed that the Sindh Food Authority organize regular training workshops in collaboration with KATI and establish a dedicated help desk at the association to address industry concerns promptly.

Rajput also urged the authority to extend the renewal period for product registrations and licences from one year to five years, provided companies do not change ingredients, formulas, branding, packaging, or manufacturing processes.

Industry Demands Simplified Procedures

KATI Senior Vice President Zahid Hameed said industrial growth depends on transparent systems and business-friendly policies.

Meanwhile, Standing Committee Chairman Umar Qasim Umarson called for simplifying licensing and product registration procedures.

He also urged authorities to take strict action against counterfeiters copying local and international food brands to mislead consumers.

Former KATI President Junaid Naqi and former Senior Vice President Nighat Awan also attended the meeting.

Focus on Export Standards and Consumer Protection

Abbasi said recent enforcement measures against substandard and hazardous food products have strengthened food safety across Sindh.

However, he emphasized that continuous consultation with industries remains necessary to create a balanced system that protects consumers while supporting business growth and exports.