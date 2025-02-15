The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on February 19, 2025, in honor of the annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar. The holiday applies to government and semi-government offices as well as educational institutions. The Urs falls on the 18th of Sha’aban, a significant day in the Islamic lunar calendar. Thousands of pilgrims from Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh visit Sehwan Sharif to pay their respects.

This annual event is one of South Asia’s largest spiritual gatherings, celebrating the teachings and legacy of the revered Sufi saint.