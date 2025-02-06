The Sindh government has officially announced a holiday for schools and educational institutions on February 14 in observance of Shab-e-Barat, which falls on the 15th night of the Islamic month of Shaban.

According to a notification issued on February 8, all schools and colleges under the administrative control of the Sindh Education Department will remain closed on Friday, February 14. The decision aligns with recommendations made by the Sindh sub-committee of the steering committee on education.

Shab-e-Barat, observed on the night between 14th and 15th of Shaban (March 7), is regarded as one of the holiest nights in Islam. On this night, Muslims engage in prayers, seek forgiveness, and visit graveyards to honor deceased loved ones. Special religious gatherings and prayers will be held across the country.