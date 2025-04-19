KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced a two-day public holiday on April 20 and 21, 2025, in honor of Easter celebrations, as reported by ARY News.

The official notification, issued by the Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department (SGA&CD), confirms the holidays for all concerned departments. Alongside this announcement, the government has also ordered the early release of salaries for Christian employees in the public sector, enabling them to prepare for the festive occasion.

The Christian community has warmly received the decision, viewing it as a gesture of inclusivity. Deputy Speaker of the Sindh Assembly, Anthony Naveed, expressed appreciation to the Chief Minister, calling the move respectful and thoughtful.

Easter is celebrated with prayers, special church services, and family gatherings. It’s also a time for traditional activities such as Easter egg hunts, which symbolize renewal and new life. While Easter is a public holiday in many countries, in Pakistan it is typically marked with optional holidays like Good Friday and Easter Monday for Christians, while Easter Sunday itself falls on a weekend.

According to the 2023 census, Christians make up approximately 1.37% of Pakistan’s population, totaling over 3.3 million people. However, some church leaders estimate the number to be closer to 5 million, with large communities in Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.