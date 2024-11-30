KOTRI (Jamshoro): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addressed party workers and leaders during the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Foundation Day, emphasizing its historic achievements and unwavering commitment to democracy and public service.

The Chief Minister paid tribute to the PPP’s founding leader, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who established the party on November 30, 1967. Shah praised Bhutto’s visionary leadership, highlighting his iconic slogan “Roti, Kapra aur Makaan” (Bread, Clothing, and Shelter), his struggle against dictatorships, and his efforts to elevate Pakistan to nuclear power. “Shaheed Bhutto gave a voice to the people and empowered them through the power of their vote,” Shah remarked.

Shah criticized the judicial verdict that led to Bhutto’s execution, labeling it a “judicial murder,” while welcoming the recent recognition of this injustice by the Supreme Court.

Regarding Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Murad Shah commended her resilience in leading the party after her father’s martyrdom. He recalled her struggles against another dictator, Zia-ul-Haq, and her historic role as Pakistan’s first female Prime Minister. “The public stood by Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and with their strength, she brought change to the country,” he added.

The Chief Minister highlighted development efforts in Jamshoro, describing it as a PPP stronghold and crediting the party for the progress in the area. “Jamshoro has set records in supporting the PPP, and we will continue this tradition,” he stated.

Murad Shah paid homage to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, lamenting her assassination in 2007. He praised President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for their leadership in maintaining party unity.

Underlining the achievements of the PPP government, Shah mentioned the 18th Amendment, introduced by President Zardari, which restored provincial autonomy and ensured rights for the provinces.

In concluding his speech, Shah reaffirmed his commitment to serving the people of Sindh under the guidance of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. “The Pakistan People’s Party has always been the voice of the people, and we will continue to uphold this legacy,” he stated.

The event was attended by MNA Malik Asad Sikandar, MPAs Sikandar Shoro, Malik Sikandar, Gianchand, Mohan Lala, as well as party workers, leaders, and supporters who gathered to celebrate the PPP’s rich history and ongoing contributions to Pakistan’s political landscape.