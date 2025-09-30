KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, while chairing a meeting on the province’s wheat release policy, directed officials to ensure sufficient supply of wheat in the market to keep flour and bread prices stable.

The meeting, held at CM House, was attended by Agriculture Minister Muhammad Bux Mahar, Food Minister Makhdoom Mehboobuz Zaman, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, and other officials.

CM Shah informed the participants that Sindh currently has 1.2 million tons of wheat in government stocks, while the private sector holds an additional 600,000 tons. These reserves, he said, are adequate to meet the province’s needs for the next four and a half months until the fresh crop arrives.

He instructed the food minister to finalize a comprehensive wheat release policy and set the official price within the week. Food Minister Makhdoom Mehboob briefed the meeting that approximately 250,000 tons of wheat are usually released to the market each month.

To encourage higher wheat production, the CM said the provincial government is supporting small farmers owning up to 25 acres by providing them with one bag of DAP and two bags of urea fertilizer each. He added that a suitable support price would be fixed to promote a bumper harvest.