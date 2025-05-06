Karachi 6th May 2025 : Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Meets Iranian Consul General Mr. Hassan Nourian during a Farewell Call at CM House.Provincial Ministers Nasir Hussain Shah and Riaz ShahShirazi are also Present at the Meeting .
