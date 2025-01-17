The Sindh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, approved a plan to operate 8,000 electric buses in the province.

The decision was made during a 4.5-hour-long meeting on Thursday. The National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) will lead the project, which will be rolled out in three phases: 500 buses in the first phase, 5,000 buses in the second, and 2,500 buses in the third phase. Currently, 50 electric buses are already in operation.

The Cabinet also approved several key initiatives aimed at improving governance and sustainability. This includes data sharing between the Sindh Board of Revenue (SBR) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), as well as granting a tax exemption to WAPDA for four of its projects under the SBR.

In a move to reduce unnecessary expenses and promote sustainability, the Sindh government announced plans to auction off unused government vehicles within a month and replace them with electric vehicles (EVs) for government employees in Karachi.

A special meeting of the Sindh Cabinet’s Sub-Committee for Economy, chaired by Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, discussed the guidelines for regulating government vehicle allotments. Key figures, including provincial ministers Saeed Ghani, Ziaul Hassan Lanjhar, and Ali Hassan Zardari, participated in the meeting, which also involved presentations on a 10-year record of government vehicle usage.

Minister Sharjeel Memon emphasized that the auction process must be completed within a month to avoid further resource wastage. He highlighted that the purchase of EVs would reduce fuel costs and streamline the government’s vehicle fleet, making the process of auctioning easier.

Memon also stressed the importance of transparency and accountability in the use of public resources and instructed officials to ensure all government vehicles are returned if no longer in use.

Saeed Ghani noted that the timely auctioning of unused vehicles would help minimize unnecessary expenditures, while Ziaul Hassan Lanjhar highlighted efforts to identify unused vehicles for auction in line with government policies.

In a bid to empower unemployed youth, the Sindh government will soon offer eco-friendly electric vehicle (EV) taxis on easy installment plans. Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Sindh Transport Minister, confirmed that the initiative would provide job opportunities and support a greener Sindh.

A delegation from a company assembling EV taxis in Karachi recently briefed the senior minister on the details of the project. Memon instructed the Secretary of Transport to collaborate with various banks to develop financial models to ensure the successful rollout of the initiative.

“This program will allow unemployed youth to become part of the green economy by offering them a sustainable livelihood,” Memon said, adding that the introduction of EV taxis is part of the Sindh government’s broader commitment to environmental sustainability.

The move is expected to generate new job opportunities while advancing the province’s efforts toward a cleaner, more sustainable future.