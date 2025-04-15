By: Perwaiz A.Shaikh

Hyderabad: The trials of the Sindh Baseball Men’s Team to participate in the 35th National Games 2025 scheduled in Karachi were held at Public School Hyderabad. 64 players from all over Sindh participated in the trials held under the supervision of Sindh Olympic Association Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput, Sindh Baseball Association President and Selection Committee Chairman Engr. Muhammad Mohsin Khan. Principal Public School Hyderabad Iqbal Memon inaugurated the event with a Hit.

On this occasion, he assured all possible support for the promotion of the game of baseball. He has invited Pakistan Federation Baseball Secretary Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, Chairman Selection Committee Engr. Muhammad Mohsin Khan, who was present at the ceremony via video link, and the coaches to visit Public School Hyderabad so that the girls and boys players of Hyderabad and surrounding areas are ready to shine at the national level.

He praised the efforts of Member Sindh Olympic Association and Secretary Women’s Wing Pakistan Federation Baseball Aisha Irum, Organizing Secretary Pervaiz Ahmed Sheikh, Sindh Head Coach Aamir Saleem and others.

In the trials, Sports Officer Public School Rehan Sheikh, Physical Education Teacher Mohsin Ali, Coordinator Mohiuddin Sheikh, Coaches Azimuddin, Imran Khan, Anila Mehwish assisted Head Coach Amir Saleem. In the first phase, 21 players have been selected for the camp, out of which 17 players have participated in the previous National Games and National Championships. Rameez Raja, Zaheeruddin, Saadat Ali, Javed Ali, Javed Yasin Malik, Mrs. Roshan, Owais, Ijaz Jagirani, Ali Gohar and others were present in the trials.