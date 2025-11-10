Karachi Pakistan : The Board of Directors of Sindh Bank met on October 29, 2025 and approved the Nine Months accounts for the period ended September 30, 2025 while appreciating remarkable performance in key business areas.

During the period Bank achieved 213% growth in its Operating Profit as compared to same period last year

and Profit before tax soaring to Rs 2,542-mn.

The Board expressed its appreciation and gratitude to the Government of Sindh and its clients for their continued confidence and patronage.

Net Markup income increased by 25% in the nine months of 2025, despite downward revisions in the policy

rate and non Markup income of Bank increased by 79% i.e. Rs.694-mn attributable to increase in income

from Fees, Commission, Dividends and gain on securities during nine months period Total Equity of the Bank grew by Rs 2.1-bn reaching to Rs 31.2-bn at the end of September 30, 2025.

Bank’s Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 25.04% as against the minimum requirement of 11.50% and

maintained Rs 26.8-bn as minimum capital against the requirement of Rs 10-bn as on September 30, 2025

reflecting capital strength and resilience to absorb impacts and pursue balance sheet growth.

Deposits touched highest peak of Rs.335.1-bn for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 surpassing previous peak of Rs 312.7-bn as on December 31, 2024 witnessing increase of Rs 22.4-bn. Bank also managed to improve deposit mix especially Non-remunerative deposits which notably strengthened profitability. CASA ratio improved to 87% from 82% in December 2024. With the focus on customer widening, the number of account holders rose to 1.3-mn with the addition of 0.2-mn new customers.

Gross Advances touched an all time high figure of Rs 136.0-bn during the reporting period representing 37.4% increase over Rs 98.9-bn as on December 31, 2024 which was driven by growth of 74% & 48% in SME & Consumer Financing segments respectively besides major expansion in sovereign backed financing.

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited reaffirmed AA- & A-1+ credit ratings of Bank with stable outlook for

long term and short term respectively.

Bank continued to deliver better services and higher volumes during the year. Sindh Bank opened highest

number of Accounts with cheque book issuance for the world’s largest housing project by Government of

Sindh widely known as SPHF- Sindh Peoples’ Housing for Flood Affectees while also achieving the objective of increasing financial inclusion. More than Rs.100-bn Cash was paid to beneficiaries from its 97 Branches and 17 Booths involving record level cash management. Bank exclusively enabled issuance and launch of Benazir Hari Card complementing huge task achieved by Agriculture Department GOS for technology based registration of small farmers across the province.

Going forward, focus will remain on priority sectors and service delivery on initiatives announced by the government for the benefit of People.

Sindh Bank branch network comprises of 330 on- line branches across Pakistan which includes 14 dedicated

Islamic Banking branches (IBBs) and 14 Islamic Banking windows (IBWs).

Advertisements