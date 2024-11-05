Karachi, November 4: Sindh’s Minister of Home, Law, and Parliamentary Affairs, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar tabled a resolution in the Sindh Assembly on establishing the constitutional benches in Sindh, which was unanimously approved. “On implementing 26th amendment, the constitutional benches. would by established in Sindh to unburden the load of cases while sorting out and referring all cases relating to constitutional matters,” said Sindh Law Minister. Sindh Law and Home Minister also highlighted that the Government of Sindh not only unanimously passed the Narcotics Act but is actively fighting narcotics beyond police efforts alone. Zia ul Hassan Lanjhar emphasized the spirit of unity in all initiatives, noting that no one is above the law, and respect for the law is mandatory to everyone. He further mentioned ongoing developmental projects to improve traffic and infrastructure in various Karachi areas, including Jail Road, PIB, and Hub River Road. “An action against the street crime was my top priority upon assuming office, leading to a marked improvement”, said Sindh Home Minister, adding that in 2023, 30,000 cases of mobile snatching were recorded, but there has been a significant decrease in such incidents in 2024, with street crime seeing a 25% reduction, car theft down by 28%, and enhanced response capabilities for Police 15. With the installation of CCTV cameras, law enforcement can now identify suspects in 70% of cases.