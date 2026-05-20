The Government of Sindh has approved a major transport infrastructure plan to establish a modern terminal for trucks, trailers, and heavy loading vehicles outside Karachi.

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The decision was taken in a high-level meeting of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority board chaired by Senior Minister for Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon.

Heavy Vehicle Terminal at Northern Bypass Linked to Karachi Port

Under the plan, the new heavy vehicle terminal will be built at the Northern Bypass. A dedicated freight track will also be constructed to directly connect Karachi Port with the terminal, allowing heavy transport to bypass city roads.

Officials said the project is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion in Karachi and improve the efficiency of cargo movement.

Major Decisions on Electric Transport and Public Mobility

The board also approved several key initiatives, including:

Launch of an electric taxi service in Karachi

Procurement of 500 new buses under public-private partnership

Introduction of double-decker buses for urban transport routes

Expansion of electric vehicle-based mobility systems

Authorities said each double-decker bus will accommodate 126 passengers, helping ease pressure on public transport in major urban corridors.

Expansion of Women-Focused EV Scooter Scheme

The government also approved the purchase of 500 additional pink electric scooters for women. The scheme, which has already seen the distribution of 1,000 scooters, will continue to expand across the province.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said the initiative has played a significant role in empowering women and changing mobility patterns in society.

Push Toward Modern and Eco-Friendly Transport

Officials said the decisions reflect a broader push toward modern, environmentally friendly, and efficient urban transport systems in Sindh, particularly in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur.

Financial evaluations for key projects will be completed soon to accelerate implementation.