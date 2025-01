The Sindh Department of Education has announced that all schools and educational institutions will remain closed on January 28, 2025, in observance of Shab-e-Miraj. This religious occasion, observed on the 27th night of Rajab, commemorates the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) journey from Mecca to Jerusalem and his ascension to the heavens. The night is considered spiritually significant, with Muslims engaging in prayers and seeking divine blessings.