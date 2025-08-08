Advertisements

KARACHI: The Sindh government has declared public holidays on August 9 and August 15, 2025, for Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai and Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA), respectively. The announcement applies to all public, private, and educational institutions across the province.

According to official notifications, August 15 will be a holiday in observance of Chehlum, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA). The Sindh Education Department confirmed the closure of all schools and colleges on this date, issuing formal instructions to educational institutions.

Additionally, August 9 has been designated a holiday to mark the Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, a revered Sufi saint. All government offices and academic institutions will remain closed on that day.

These holidays reflect the province’s tradition of honoring key religious and cultural observances with official days of rest and remembrance.