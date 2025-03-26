The Sindh Education Department has announced that all educational institutions across the province will remain closed on Friday, March 28, in observance of Shab-e-Qadar (27th Ramadan).

According to a notification from the department, both public and private schools under the jurisdiction of the School Education and Literacy Department will remain closed.

On this sacred night, Muslim devotees are expected to engage in special prayers, recitation of the Holy Quran, zikr, and other religious rituals. They will seek blessings from Almighty Allah for their own well-being, the prosperity of their families and loved ones, as well as for peace and progress for the nation and the broader Muslim Ummah.