Through successful intervention by SIFC, the Government of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) has reopened the issuance of mining leases, which had remained suspended for the last two years since March 2024.

The matter remained under active consideration of the SIFC Forum since July 2025, leading to its timely resolution and the lifting of the suspension on mining lease grants.

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The development is expected to unlock investment potential, accelerate mineral sector activity, and contribute significantly to economic growth in AJK by revitalizing exploration and development in the mining sector.