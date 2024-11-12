Karachi: After making waves in the drama Khaie, young heartthrob, Shuja Asad is set to lead the last of the 8 episoder serial produced by Sultana Siddiqi herself, titled ‘Tan Man Neel-o-Neel’ – alongside Sehar Khan.

Fans are particularly excited to see him in a fresh, young pairing with Sehar Khan, as the duo brings a new dynamic to our screen.

Directed by Saifi Hassan and written by Mustafa Afridi, the serial focuses on the mental health and hobbies of today’s youth, presenting a light-hearted take on the issues faced by young people.

Shuja Asad will be seen in Qasim Ali Mureed’s next, Aye Ishq e Junoon, on ARY Digital starting from Monday, November 11th, 2024.