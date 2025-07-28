Advertisements

Karachi : In a historic show of support and solidarity with FPCCI and its leadership, Sukkur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) hosted a high-profile dinner in honor of Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI; President ECO-CCI and VP CACCI. The dinner was attended in a large number by prominent business leaders of Sindh in general and Sukkur in particular – including present and former office bearers of SCCI.

Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh profoundly thanked the business community at the event; and, maintained that his voice, inclusion and influence in the national macroeconomic policy-making at the highest level is the result of support and feedback of the entire trade & industry stakeholders from the length and breadth of Pakistan.

Mr. Abdul Mohamin Khan, VP FPCCI & Regional Chairman for Sindh Region, highlighted the unifying, result-oriented and leadership role of Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh in times of crises for the entire business, industry and trade community of Pakistan – be it federal or provincial budgets; anomalies & harsh measures in taxation policies; issues in trade & shipping; international economic relations of Pakistan; formulation of industrial policies; impediments in domestic & foreign investment; challenges to SMEs; interest rates & access to finance and sectorial development.

Muhammad Kahlid Kakizai, President SCCI, stressed that the patronage of President FPCCI has been instrumental in SCCI’s vibrant and catalytic role in the socioeconomic development of Sukkur region. FPCCI Chief listens to our input in economic & trade policies; and, adeptly relays them to the federal government and its ministries, he added.

Mr. Ameet Kumar, SVP SCCI, elaborated that SCCI and FPCCI duly collaborate in pre-budget and post-budget strategies in policy advocacy in the interest of the provincial economy and its people.

Mr. Malik Muhammad Owais Rais, VP SCCI, added that Mr. Abdul Mohamin Khan has proven to be the strongest voice of SCCI within the apex body of FPCCI; and, he takes all stakeholders of the trade & industry community of Sukkur on board and formulates joint feedback for the federal and provincial ministries.

Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh, Mr. Abdul Mohamin Khan, office bearers of SCCI and prominent speakers of the event specifically paid their tributes to Mr. S. M. Tanveer, Patron-in-Chief of UBG, for his vision for productive, collective, multi-sectoral, research-based and inclusive approach of the business community of Pakistan – aligning it with international best practices in policy advocacy of trade bodies on behalf of entire private-sector of the country.