After the death of a businessman at the Predi police station in Karachi, shopkeepers closed their shops in protest on Saturday.



As per details, Saddar Mobile Market, Regal Chowk, and nearby shops were closed in protest against the death of a businessman named Waqas at the Predi police station, and the shopkeepers turned into a full-scale protest against the death of a citizen due to alleged violence by the police.

It may be recalled that the family members of a businessman Waqas, who was allegedly killed by police last night inside the lock-up of the Predi police station, also protested on both roads from Regal Chowk to Tibet Chowk.

According to the family, Waqas was arrested yesterday after he collided with police constable Usama’s bike, after which the police officers tortured him throughout the night due to a personal grudge.

The family alleged that the police had registered an FIR against Waqas and two others at night for a bike collision and missing items and subjected them to severe torture in the lock-up. In the morning, the family was informed that Waqas had died. There were clear signs of torture on his body.

The shopkeepers will shortly hold a press conference to announce their plan for the next protest strategy.