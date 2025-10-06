Rawalpindi, October 2025: In a landmark ruling, the Drug Court Rawalpindi has sentenced Abdul Razzaq, the owner of Badshah Di Hatti, to eight years and three months in prison and imposed a fine of Rs26 million for manufacturing and selling fake and unregistered medicines.

According to court documents, Razzaq was awarded five years of imprisonment and fined Rs1 million for illegally manufacturing drugs, while an additional three years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs25 million were handed down for selling unregistered medicines.

The court further ordered that if the convict fails to pay the fines, he will serve an additional 24 months in prison.

The verdict was announced by Muhammad Faisal Butt, Chairman of the Drug Court Rawalpindi Division, after the completion of legal proceedings. Following the sentencing, Abdul Razzaq was transferred to Adiala Jail to serve his term.

The judgment underscores the court’s zero-tolerance policy toward the illegal drug trade and its commitment to protecting public health and safety from counterfeit and unregistered pharmaceutical products.