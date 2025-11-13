Karachi : The death of the mother of Sindh Shooting Ball Association President Sardar Khan Muhammad Dahri has been condoled by Pakistan Shooting Ball Federation Chairman Nasir Gujjar, President Nasir Sial, Secretary Syed Madad Ali Shah, Secretary Sindh Shooting Ball Association Dr. Qaiser Jatoi, shooting ball players Javed Akhtar Kiani, Muhammad Ajmal, Abdul Manan Baloch, Saboor Pathan, Mehboob Solangi, Farooq Nadir, Syed Jafar Raza, Hidayatullah Lashari, Shahjahan Khan, Shamim Qureshi, Dr. Aslam Alvi, Arif Advocate, Farooq Awan, Asrar Kiani, Nisar Kiani, Tamiz Hussain, Muhammad Umair, Malik Akhtar, Muhammad Mansha, Hasnain Tabassum, Malik Javed, Malik Nasir and other players expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of their mother, saying that the deceased was a woman of good character. He prayed that Allah Almighty may grant the deceased a high position in His mercy and grant patience and solace to her family. (Amen)

