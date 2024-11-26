The Pakistani government has deployed the military in Islamabad under Article 245 of the Constitution to assist civil authorities in maintaining law and order amid increasing violence in the city. This deployment comes after a series of attacks on law enforcement agencies.

Security sources confirmed that the deployment follows these violent incidents, with orders issued to deal firmly with anarchists and miscreants. The sources indicated that the army had been given clear directives to shoot such elements on sight. Authorities are taking all necessary measures to counter any potential terrorist actions from anarchist and terrorist groups.

Earlier on Tuesday, miscreants rammed a vehicle into Rangers personnel on the Srinagar Highway in Islamabad, resulting in the martyrdom of four Rangers officers. Five other individuals, including Rangers and police officers, were seriously injured in the attack. Additionally, two police officers were martyred in similar attacks, and over 100 police personnel have been injured, many in critical condition, since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) launched its protest march on the capital.

Article 245(1) of the Constitution allows the armed forces, under the federal government’s directives, to assist civil authorities in maintaining order. This constitutional provision ensures that any direction issued by the government cannot be challenged in court.

In a media briefing late on Monday, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warned PTI protesters to limit their demonstration to the Sangjani area, cautioning that they would not be allowed to enter Islamabad. He further stated that if necessary, the government would impose a curfew, call upon the army for assistance, or take “any third option” to maintain peace. Naqvi emphasized that the government had made efforts to avoid bloodshed but would respond forcefully to any violence, noting that if protesters opened fire, the response would be similarly forceful.

The interior minister clarified that PTI had been given the option to move their protest to Sangjani, and further violence would lead to extreme measures.