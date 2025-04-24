KARACHI: Khurram Ijaz, former President of the Karachi Customs Agents Association and an expert in customs, logistics, and the supply chain, has called on shipping companies to keep their offices open on Saturdays. This appeal follows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s instructions to enhance trade efficiency and cut business expenses in Pakistan.

Khurram Ijaz highlighted that operating six days a week significantly helps decrease business costs. By staying open on Saturdays, shipping Companies can facilitate quicker customs processing, smoother cargo handling, and fewer delays—key factors in boosting economic progress and international trade competitiveness.

“I appreciate the shipping companies that have adhered to the Prime Minister’s guidelines by working on Saturdays,” Ijaz remarked. “This move has already led to positive outcomes, including reduced demurrage fees and container storage costs. It’s a major advantage for traders who previously suffered losses due to weekend shutdowns.”

However, Ijaz raised concerns over reports that some shipping companies have silently reverted to closing on Saturdays. He cautioned that this could undermine the government’s efforts to streamline trade operations and might encourage other firms to do the same, leading to inconsistency in the sector.

He stressed that strict adherence to the Prime Minister’s directives is crucial for ensuring transparency and efficiency in shipping and trade. “This isn’t merely about compliance—it’s about strengthening the national economy,” he emphasized.

In concluding, Ijaz urged all shipping companies to show their dedication to Pakistan’s growth by maintaining Saturday operations. “A minor change can have a major impact. By cooperating, shipping companies can contribute to a more efficient and stable trade ecosystem for everyone involved,” he said.