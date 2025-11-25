Karachi, Sindh – November 25, 2025: SHINE Humanity Pakistan proudly inaugurated the Feroza Abbasi Sehat Center in Sehwan, Sindh, marking a major step toward providing quality primary healthcare to underserved communities in the region.

Located in the historic city of Sehwan, healthcare access remains limited, Sehat Center aims to bridge longstanding gaps in primary healthcare services. With the generous support of the Abbasi family, US – based Pakistani expatriates, the facility will bring essential medical care directly to residents who often face significant barriers such as distance, transportation challenges and scarce medical infrastructure.

The launch event, held at the clinic site, brought together community leaders, dignitaries, and supporters committed to advancing healthcare equity in Sindh. The event was graced by former Senior Sindh Minister, Pir Mazhar ul Haq; former MNA and Feroza Abbasi’s brother, Kazi Asad Abid, Editor-in-Chief and Kazi Sajjad Akbar; former Chief Engineer of the Irrigation Department, Pir Munwar ul Haq, Pir Vicky, Kazi Mustafa Abbasi, Pir Moazam. SHINE Humanity’s leadership team, including co-founders Dr. Salman Naqvi and Dr. Farzana Naqvi, Executive Director Naila Ahmed, and CEO Faheem Khan, were also present alongside Senior Manager of Public Health and members of the SHINE Humanity head office team from Karachi. The ceremony was attended by Ms. Itrat Fatima and members of the Abbasi family, who inaugurated the clinic in loving memory of their late matriarch, Mrs. Feroza Abbasi.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ms. Itrat Fatima, on behalf of the family, said, “Opening this center in memory of our beloved Feroza Abbasi, allows her legacy to continue through the care of others.”

The representatives from SHINE Humanity highlighted the organization’s mission to deliver quality healthcare to underserved populations. The Feroza Abbasi Sehat Center embodies this vision by offering outpatient services, preventive health education, and community engagement programs that prioritize community health. “Through the generosity of donors like the Abbasi family, SHINE Humanity is transforming rural Pakistan’s access to healthcare, one community at a time.”

The Abbasi family’s contribution to SHINE Humanity underscores the power of philanthropy in creating healthier rural communities.