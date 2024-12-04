SHEIKHUPURA: A man was tragically murdered by his cousin in Pakistan in a shocking incident motivated by financial greed.

Reports indicate that the victim, identified as Yaseen from Faisalabad, was attacked by his cousin and accomplices, who gruesomely severed his thumb with a knife in an effort to steal his money.

The District Police Officer of Sheikhupura reported that the suspects subsequently utilized the severed thumb to withdraw cash from ATMs across Pakistan, ultimately managing to steal approximately Rs1 million.

Yaseen’s lifeless body was later found in a parked vehicle, leaving authorities appalled by the heinous nature of the crime.

Thanks to advanced technology, law enforcement was able to apprehend the perpetrators. During the investigation, the severed thumb was recovered, confirming that the suspects had intended to continue their illicit withdrawals.

Yaseen was the sole child of his parents, and the police in the Sheikhupura region of Pakistan have confirmed that a formal case has been filed.