KARACHI : It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of renowned businessman, Senior Vice Chairman Consumer Association of Pakistan Sheikh Khalil-ur-Rehman Kahtoori, son of Anis-ur-Rehman Kahtoori (deceased), son-in-law of SM Rashid Ahmed (deceased), Hozri, brother-in-law of Chaudhry Nisar Ahmed, brother of Habib-ur-Rehman Kahtoori and father of Fahad Khalil, Muaz Khalil, Haseeb Khalil, and Razi Khalil. His funeral prayers were offered at One Minaret Mosque after Isha prayers and he was buried in the local cemetery. The Consumer Association of Pakistan officials, Chairman Consumer Association of Pakistan Kokab Iqbal, Chairman Media Affairs Syed Turab Shah, Deputy Chairman Media Affairs Mudassar Alam and other members and important figures expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of the deceased and prayed for patience and solace for the bereaved family.

