SEHWAN: The 773rd annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar entered their final day in Sehwan, drawing thousands of devotees from across the country to pay their respects at the Sufi shrine.

In honor of the occasion, the Government of Sindh declared a public holiday in the province on Wednesday (today).

As part of the celebrations, the Sindh Culture Department organized a musical event at Shahbaz Public Library for the second consecutive day. Additionally, traditional handicraft stalls and book exhibitions featuring works by various writers were set up.

The Urs also featured a range of cultural and entertainment activities, including a literary conference, Malakhro (traditional Sindhi wrestling), and other events for visitors.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is scheduled to visit Sehwan today, on the final day of the Urs, to pay his respects at the shrine of the revered Sufi saint.