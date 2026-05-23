KARACHI: A delegation of the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) visited ABAD House on Saturday, 23 May 2026. The visit aimed to strengthen coordination on legal and real estate matters.

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President SHCBA Haseeb Jamali led the delegation. Secretary General Fareeda Mangrio and Gulshan Sharaf Faridi Housing Head Imran Taj also accompanied him.

ABAD Leadership Welcomes Delegation

Meanwhile, ABAD leadership hosted the visiting delegation. Chairman ABAD Muhammad Hassan Bakshi received the guests at ABAD House.

Senior Vice Chairman Syed Afzal Hameed, Vice Chairman Tariq Aziz, and Southern Region Chairman Ahmed Owais Thanvi also attended the meeting.

Focus on Land Disputes and Legal Cooperation

During the meeting, both sides discussed ongoing land dispute cases in the Sindh High Court. They also reviewed broader challenges facing the real estate and development sector.

Moreover, participants emphasized stronger coordination between legal experts and developers. They agreed that cooperation could help resolve complex property-related issues more effectively.

Push for Joint Solutions in Real Estate Sector

In addition, both sides highlighted the need for practical solutions. They stressed that timely resolution of disputes would support sector growth.

Finally, the meeting concluded on a positive note. Both SHCBA and ABAD reaffirmed their commitment to continued engagement.