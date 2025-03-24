The highly anticipated sports drama The Martial Artist, starring Shaz Khan, is set to premiere in Pakistani cinemas on Eidul Fitr, with a global release scheduled for April 4. This marks a major milestone as the first international English-language film featuring four Pakistani lead actors. To cater to local audiences, an Urdu-dubbed version will also be released in Pakistan.

Shot across the United States, Pakistan, and Central America, the film tells the gripping story of Ibby “The Prince” Bakran, a talented MMA fighter whose career takes a downward spiral due to personal struggles. A shocking family revelation leads him back to Pakistan, where he reconnects with his estranged grandfather, played by Faran Tahir. As he rediscovers his roots, Ibby embarks on a journey of self-discovery and redemption.

To prepare for the role, Shaz Khan dedicated an entire year to intense MMA training, ensuring authenticity in his portrayal of a professional fighter. His dedication brings depth and realism to the character, making the film a must-watch for fans of sports dramas.

The movie is directed and co-written by Shaz Khan and Michael Ross Albert. It features a stellar cast, including Faran Tahir, Sanam Saeed, and Babar Peerzada. Originally scheduled for release in Los Angeles on January 31, the premiere was postponed due to the wildfires that devastated the city.

With a mix of action, drama, and cultural connection, The Martial Artist promises to be an exciting addition to Pakistani cinema. Get ready for a powerful and emotional journey as the film hits theaters this Eidul Fitr! ??