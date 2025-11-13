Karachi, November 13, 2025 : Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh government’s development projects are bringing a noticeable improvement to the province’s economy and the lives of its people. The Coastal Highway, Rohri-Guddu Barrage Road, Mehran Highway, Tando Allahyar–Tando Adam Road, and Sanghar–Rohri Highway are key projects. These highways and roads will enhance regional and inter-provincial connectivity while also promoting trade, agriculture, and industry.

In a statement, Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that ongoing projects in Sanghar, Tando Allahyar, Nawabshah, and other areas aim to boost the rural economy and create employment opportunities for youth. The Sindh government’s priority is to ensure transparency, speed, and public benefit in the development process.

He stated that timely funding and thorough project monitoring reflect the government’s vision of providing equal opportunities to urban and rural areas. The Sindh Flood Emergency Reconstruction Project is a clear example of efforts to strengthen and sustain the province’s infrastructure for the future.

He said that the speed and determination with which the Sindh government began thte reconstruction process after the devastating 2022 floods serve as a model for all institutions, including the federal government. The rehabilitation and expansion of roads in flood-affected areas are vital for the province’s long-term development and economic growth.