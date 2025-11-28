Karachi,November 28, 2025 : Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said the world’s largest housing program, SPFH, has grown beyond a scheme and turned into a social revolution. He said verification of two million people has been completed, accounts for 1.5 million individuals have been opened, and the construction of another 650,000 houses is nearing completion.

In his statement, he said the SPFH program has created employment for one million people and granted land ownership to nine hundred thousand women. He added that thirty-eight billion rupees have been allocated for clean water and drainage projects in Karachi, and funds have been released for key initiatives such as K-4, Hub, the storm water drain project and KWSSIP-II. The Sindh government is pushing its development agenda, with 293 water, sanitation and municipal service schemes approved. The Chief Minister has directed timely release of funds for all ongoing projects.

He said progress continues on improving roads and connectivity in both urban and rural areas, and the Chief Minister has reviewed 620 road projects so far. The Korangi Causeway Bridge, related underpasses and the Lyari Transformation Project are also close to completion, while rehabilitation work on 970 kilometers of roads is underway.

Sharjeel Inam Memon added that the government has approved an increase in electric bikes for working women and female students. Implementation of renewable energy projects worth 25 billion rupees, including the Sindh Solar Energy Project, has also begun. He said the Sindh government’s vision centers on stability, prosperity and equality, and development work across the province reflects this goal.

