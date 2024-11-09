Karachi,Pakistan ,November 9, 2024 : Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious lives in the Quetta bomb blast and strongly condemned the act of terrorism.

In a statement, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Mass Transit, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon, expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed in the bomb blast and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the terrorist incident.

He stated that the nation’s resolve for peace cannot be shaken by cowardly acts of terrorism. The eradication of terrorism is essential to ensure lasting peace in the country.