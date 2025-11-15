Karachi, November 15, 2025 : Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced good news for the women of Karachi, stating that the new route of the Pink Bus Service will become operational on November 17, 2025. The route will run from Abdullah Chowk to Numaish, and initially the service will operate at three specific timings for women: 8 to 9 am, 1 to 2 pm, and 5 to 7 pm.

In his statement, Senior Sindh Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said the service is exclusively for women, with comfort, safety and improved arrangements given priority.

He noted that women in a large city like Karachi face many challenges during their daily commute, and this initiative will help ease their burden.

He said the Sindh government wants women to go out and pursue their education, employment and personal matters with confidence. The buses would be fitted with all security features, tracking systems, besides being provided with trained staff; the service would be extended to more areas in due course of time.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said this move is a meaningful step toward the creation of a safer urban environment for women, while the Sindh government will continue to take practical measures in order to enhance facilities for them.