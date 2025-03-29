Karachi, March 29, 2025 : Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon handed over a cheque of Rs. 30 million on behalf of the Sindh government to Adnan Asad, an official of Sindh Squash Champion.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion, alongside Secretary Sports Abdul Aleem Lashari and Sindh Squash Champion official Adnan Asad, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that the Sindh government is taking all possible steps to promote sports. He added that the organization of the Under-23 Squash Championship will attract players from around the world to Karachi, which will not only contribute to the development of sports but also enhance Pakistan’s positive image on a global scale.

He stated that players from 35 countries are participating in the event, including female players from 22 countries. The championship will be broadcast live in 80 countries, showcasing the ideal environment of Pakistan, particularly Karachi.

Sharjeel Inam Memon further stated that the Sindh government will continue to support sports and is taking practical steps to promote sports tourism. He added that the Sindh government has allocated Rs. 30 million for this event to ensure it meets international standards.

He stated that a few days ago, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto launched the “ iwork4sindh.com ” portal, the only platform in Pakistan providing access to both public and private sector job opportunities. So far, 1.4 million people have accessed the portal, with 36,833 applications submitted for over 2,000 jobs.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that after COVID-19, the concept of “work from home” was also introduced, along with other services such as food delivery. He added that the CVs of skilled individuals will be available on the portal, enabling private companies to access talented professionals.

He further stated that the Sindh government is striving to provide sports facilities to millions of young people across the province. Promoting a sport like squash will not only raise awareness among the youth but also strengthen Pakistan’s international relations.

Expressing gratitude for the Sindh government’s support, Adnan Asad stated that hosting the Under-23 World Squash Championship in Pakistan is a historic opportunity. He also urged private companies to collaborate in supporting financially disadvantaged players by helping them acquire necessary sports equipment.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the winner of the championship will receive a prize of $60,000. He emphasized that Pakistan is a peaceful country and invited international players to visit and experience its welcoming atmosphere firsthand.