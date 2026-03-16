Karachi Pakistan : The annual audited financial statements of Soneri Bank Limited for the year ended 31 December 2025 were approved by the Shareholders of the Bank in their 34th AGM held in Lahore and through video-link via Zoom on Thursday, 12 March 2026. The meeting was chaired by Mr. Amin A. Feerasta – Chairman of the Board, with Mr. Muhtashim Ahmad Ashai – President and Chief Executive Officer and other members of the Board of Directors and Senior Management also in attendance.

The results demonstrate stable and persistent performance in all areas despite declining interest rates.The Bank posted profit before tax (PBT) of Rs. 11.606billion and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs. 4.558billion for the year ended 31 December 2025, compared to Rs. 12.638billion and Rs. 5.901billion respectively in the last year.Earnings per share(EPS)stood at Rs. 4.1341per share for the current year, compared to Rs. 5.3528 per share for the last year. The decline was primarily due to additional taxation on banking companies related to prior years, which resulted in an effective tax rate of 60.7percent (2024: 53.3percent). During the meeting, the shareholders approved the final cash dividend for the year ended December 31, 2025 @ 15% i.e. Rs. 1.50 per share, as recommended earlier by the Board of Directors.

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The Bank’s net interest income improved to Rs. 27.042 billion from Rs. 24.948billion in the lastyear, reflectinggrowth of 8.39percent, driven by improved average business volumes more than offsetting compression in spreads. Non-interest income for the year ended 31 December 2025 grew by 20.40 percent year on year and was reported at Rs. 8.133 billion as against Rs. 6.755 billion for the prior year, mainly at the back of notable growth in fee and commission income, which grew by 12.94 percent year on year. Resultantly, overall revenue of the Bank indicated an improvement of Rs. 3.474 billion, or 10.96 percent, year on year.

Non-Markup expenses were reported at Rs. 24.224 billion for the year ended 31 December 2025 as against Rs. 19.525 billion in the year 2024, indicating a growth of 24.07 percent. However, this was in line with expectations considering the Bank’s branch expansion plan, under which it achieved the milestone of opening 126 branches in a single year, the highest ever for Soneri Bank. Maintaining its strategy of branch network expansion, the Bank is now operating with 670 branches compared to 544 brancheslast year. The Bank remains committed to practicing prudent cost control measures and discipline to keep expenditures within strict budgets, and with inflation now expected to be contained in the medium term, good progress is expected in this area as well.

The Bank’s year-end position for overall deposits closed at Rs. 689.106 billion, as against Rs. 543.146 billion last year, which indicates an impressive growth of 26.87 percent. The Bank’s cost of deposits markedly decreased to 7.10 percent for the year ended 31 December 2025 as against 13.13 percent for last year. The Bank’s focus remains on CASA mix improvement and retention of current accounts and rationalizing funding costs, whilst ensuring service levels of the highest quality.

The Bank’s net advances portfolio stood at Rs. 214.324billion as of31December 312025, compared to Rs. 241.738 billion in the last year. Net investments rose by Rs. 94.942 billion or 24.7percent from the previous year-end balance of Rs. 384.306 billion, closing at Rs. 479.247 billion as of31 December 2025.

The ratio of non-performing loans (NPLs) to total Advances increased to 3.41percent as of 31 December 2025 (31 December 2024: 3.16 percent), with specific coverage at 86.18percent (31 December 2024: 90.02percent). Overall coverage, including the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) provision under stage 1 and 2 of IFRS 9, Financial Instruments, was recorded at 96.77percent.

The Bank remains adequately capitalized, with a Capital Adequacy Ratio of 14.89percent at 31 December2025. The Bank’s Liquidity Coverage Ratio and Net Stable Funding Ratios currently stand at 198.44 percent and 192.34 percent respectively, comfortably above the regulatory requirements.

Soneri Bank remains committed to maximizing shareholder value through its customer-centric business strategy, focused on delivering tailored solutions to meet the evolving needs of customers across all business segments.