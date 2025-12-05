Karachi, December 5, 2025: Shamooz successfully celebrated the grand launch of its first stand-alone outlet here earlier today, marking an exciting new chapter for the brand with a refreshed identity, elevated aesthetic, and continued commitment to timeless quality and style. The event was well-attended by socialites, celebrities, influencers, and well-wishers from across the city. Shamooz successfully celebrated the grand launch of its first stand-alone outlet here earlier today, marking an exciting new chapter for the brand with a refreshed identity, elevated aesthetic, and continued commitment to timeless quality and style. The event was well-attended by socialites, celebrities, influencers, and well-wishers from across the city.

The chief guest on the occasion was celebrated television star Hina Altaf, who performed the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Her presence added glamour and warmth to the evening as she inaugurated the new Shamooz outlet and met with fans and guests. Her participation highlighted the brand’s growing influence in contemporary Pakistani fashion.

About Shamooz

Shamooz, by designer Imdad Yousuf, is a proudly Pakistani clothing brand that has continued to inspire customers by turning clothing into an expressive art form. With outlets in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, and Bradford UK, not to mention one more in Karachi, Shamooz is rooted in the philosophy that creativity surrounds us in colour, texture, and composition. Shamooz designs aim to make every wearer feel important.

The brand offers a diverse range of apparel, including ready-to-wear outfits, formals, bridal, and unstitched fabric, combining modern design sensibilities with traditional craftsmanship. Their commitment to quality and customer convenience includes offerings such as free nationwide shipping on qualifying orders.

Exclusive Launch Offer

To celebrate the opening, Shamooz rolled out an exclusive flat 50 per cent off on the entire range in the store, beginning from 8 pm and continuing till the 7th of December.

The evening saw lively foot traffic, engaging interactions, and a warm community atmosphere. Guests explored the newly opened space, previewed the eye-catching collections, and enjoyed the brand’s visual identity. The successful turnout established Shamooz’s standing as a fashion-forward label with a growing customer base.