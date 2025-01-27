Renowned YouTuber Sham Idrees has made serious allegations against his longtime rival Ducky Bhai, presenting what he claims to be supporting evidence.

It is worth mentioning that the rivalry between Sham Idrees and Ducky Bhai has spanned over seven years, originating from Ducky Bhai’s criticism of Sham’s daily vlogs and personal life, including remarks about his marriage, which intensified their conflict.

After years of silence, Sham Idrees has once again spoken out, alleging misconduct by Ducky Bhai and claiming to have concrete proof, which he shared in a recent video. He also admitted to playing a role in the takedown of Ducky Bhai’s Facebook page, attributing it to the content posted there.

In his video, Sham stated that what he realized years ago is now coming to light, further accusing Ducky of physically assaulting smaller YouTubers. The video featured several individuals who accused Ducky Bhai of intimidation, threats, and even legal and physical harassment.