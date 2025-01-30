The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has announced the sighting of the Shaban moon, marking the beginning of the Islamic month on Friday, January 31.

Maulana Kabir Azad confirmed that the skies were clear across most of Pakistan and that the moon was sighted in Quetta and Thar.

Based on this sighting, Shab-e-Barat will be observed on February 13.

It is important to note that Shab-e-Barat, observed on the 15th night of Shaban, is a night of forgiveness and holds significant religious importance for Muslims worldwide.