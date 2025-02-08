Internal differences in Muttahidda Qaumi Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P) have emerged and party senior leader Mustafa Kamal has quit the party’s official WhatsApp group.

As per media reports, a commotion occurred at the organizational meeting of MQM Pakistan on Saturday evening and workers raised slogans against the leadership.

The meeting was held in Bahadurabad Markaz, to select people on different party positions, however due to ruckus the positions could not be announced.

On this occasion, the workers created noise by allegedly ignoring important leaders of the party in the party organization. The workers protested and expressed dissatisfaction over the distribution of positions.

As the differences increased, Mustafa Kamal and Anis Qaimkhani left the official WhatsApp group of the party. After that speculations are circulating that both leaders quit the party along with their group

It should be noted that the party has been facing workers’ announcements on different issues for the last year.