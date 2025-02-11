As many as 16 Pakistani nationals were feared drowned in a tragic boat accident off the coast of Libya while seven of them have been identified by Pakistani officials.

According to sources, seven of the drowned Pakistani victims have been identified as a relevant team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) visited the accident site in Libya.

The team identified the bodies of seven Pakistanis with the help of passports and other identification documents. Six deceased Pakistanis belonged to Kurram district while one was a resident of Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Names and further details of the seven deceased are yet to be announced.

After learning about the boat tragedy, Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Monday set up a Crisis Management Unit after a vessel carrying approximately 65 passengers capsized near the port of Marsa Dela, northwest of Zawiya city, Libya.

The Pakistani embassy in Tripoli was informed that a vessel carrying approximately 65 passengers capsized near the port of Marsa Dela, northwest of Zawiya city, Libya.

The Pakistan Embassy immediately dispatched a team to Zawiya Hospital to assist the local authorities in the identification of the deceased.

Besides, the Crisis Management Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been activated to monitor the situation. For any query related to this incident, the following numbers can be contacted:

Parep Tripoli

03052185882(WhatsApp)

+218913870577(Cell)

+218 91-6425435(WhatsApp)

Crisis Management Unit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Islamabad, Phone No: 051-9207887, Email: cmu1@mofa.gov.pk