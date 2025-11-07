Servis Tyres is filled with immense pride to announce it has been awarded the prestigious “Brand Icon of Pakistan 2025”.

This distinguished honor, received for the second consecutive year, is a powerful testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. This back-to-back recognition highlights the deep trust we have built with our customers, partners, and stakeholders.

We believe this achievement is a direct result of our core philosophy: Pride, Performance, and Prestige.

As an organization “Driven by Excellence,” receiving this award from Former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani is a profound honor that validates our continuous efforts to lead the industry.

This award belongs to our dedicated team and our loyal customers who trust us on every journey. We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of performance and quality.

#ServisTyres #ExcellenceRewarded #PridePerformancePrestige #BrandIconOfPakistan #BIOP2025

