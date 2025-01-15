Riyadh : Saad Saleh Al-Sabti and Partners Co. Chartered Accountants and Auditors, known as Ecovis AlSabti, a leading accounting, risk and cybersecurity consulting firm based in Riyadh, recently hosted its Annual Appraisal and Awards Day to celebrate $50 million in revenues in the last 5 years.

The awards ceremony began with a welcoming speech from Muhammad Ghazali Aqeeq, Managing Director at Ecovis AlSabti as he welcomed the esteemed guests from leading organizations in Saudi Arabia. He highlighted the firm’s remarkable growth to $50 million over the past five years and an expansion of the team to 300 members in the Kingdom along with offices in Jeddah, Al Khobar, Bahrain and Dubai.

Ahmed Farooq, Ambassador of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia, addressed the historic event to commemorate the milestone in Saudi Arabia’s services economy. He emphasized the vital role of Pakistani talent in driving the economic growth of the Kingdom during his address.

The ceremony proceeded with the presentation of appraisal and award certificates by Khaled Al-Sabti, Managing Partner and senior management of the company; including, Noman Khan, Bipin Nair and Shinu Thankachan.

In his closing remarks, Saad Al-Sabti expressed heartfelt gratitude to all team members for their hard work and dedication, emphasizing the importance of delivering high-quality services and ensuring client satisfaction.

It is pertinent to note that Saad Al-Sabti has heavily invested into IT sector of Pakistan and other countries as well; whereas, special investment facilitation council (SIFC) of Pakistan has valued his investments, equity stakes, joint ventures and human resource development endeavors as an example of strengthening economic bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The guests acknowledged the contribution of Pakistan’s skilled IT and finance consulting professionals in the growth of the Kingdom’s corporate sector.

Pakistan’s qualified IT and Finance professionals’ contribution to Saudi Arabia are also increasing and more than a 100 Pakistani professionals are working for Ecovis AlSabti alone – and, the company is a member of Ecovis International; which operates in 90 countries.

Ecovis AlSabti has a strong tradition of hosting “Annual Appraisal and Awards Day” events to recognize its most valuable asset—its team. The firm is committed to continuing this practice to reward and celebrate the achievements of its members alongside the company’s growth.

As a member of Ecovis International, a leading global consulting firm with roots in Continental Europe, Ecovis Al-Sabti remains committed to excellence in its services and contributions to the industry.