Prominent Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) figure and seasoned politician Senator Taj Haider passed away in Karachi on Tuesday after a prolonged fight with cancer, his family and party confirmed. He was 84.

His wife, Naheed Wasi, announced the news on Facebook, adding that funeral details would be shared in due course. According to Nazakat Ali, Haider’s staff director, he had been receiving treatment in the ICU at Ziauddin Hospital for the past two days.

Taj Haider served in the Senate from 2012 to 2018 and had resumed his position in 2021 for a term set to run until 2027. He was also the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges and served as the PPP’s central secretary general.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep sorrow over the loss, describing Haider as a dedicated and ideological member of the party. “Taj Haider was a valuable asset to the PPP. His death marks the loss of a significant political figure within our ranks,” Zardari said in a condolence message.