Karachi : Senior Deputy Ameer of Khaksar Tehreek-e-Pakistan, Royal Physician, Junagadh State, Professor Dr. Hakeem Syed A.N. Askari, on the visit of prominent Pakistani diplomat Hassan Habib to the Askari Center, delivered a speech by Hazrat Allama Al-Mashriqi, who is presenting the booklet “Khitab-e-Misr” in the presence of leaders and scholars of Islamic countries at Al-Azhar University.