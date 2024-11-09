Karachi (November 9, 2024) – Senator Waqar Mehdi, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh and General Secretary of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh, has strongly condemned the recent blast in Quetta. In his statement, Senator Mehdi declared that targeting innocent civilians reflects the utmost cowardice and brutality, emphasizing that those responsible for shedding innocent blood in Quetta stand as enemies of both the people of Balochistan and their progress.

Senator Mehdi reiterated PPP’s unwavering stance against terrorism and extremism in all forms. He expressed that the Pakistani nation is united and resolute in its commitment to uproot terrorism completely. On behalf of PPP Sindh, h

e extended heartfelt condolences and solidarity to the families mourning the loss of their loved ones in this tragic incident.