Karachi / Islamabad (August 5, 2025): Senator Waqar Mehdi, General Secretary of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh, has said that August 5, 2019, marks one of the darkest chapters in modern history, when India, through an unconstitutional and oppressive act, unilaterally and unlawfully revoked the special status of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He, in his message on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day, said that the Modi government’s actions not only constituted a blatant violation of United Nations resolutions but also trampled upon the fundamental human and democratic rights of the Kashmiri people. India’s moves in the occupied valley — including demographic engineering, arbitrary redrawing of electoral constituencies, adding non-Kashmiris to voter rolls, and granting domiciles to outsiders — are part of a calculated and sinister campaign to erase the distinct identity of the Kashmiri people.

Senator Waqar Mehdi affirmed that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has always stood firmly behind the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for freedom. He recalled that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had vowed to fight for Kashmir for a thousand years. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto served as the voice of the Kashmiri people on every international platform, advocating their cause with unwavering commitment. President Asif Ali Zardari has continued this legacy by playing a proactive and effective leadership role in raising the Kashmir issue at the United Nations and other global forums. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, during his tenure as Foreign Minister, also powerfully awakened the conscience of the international community on the plight of the Kashmiri people.

He said that today serves as a solemn reminder to renew our unwavering commitment to stand with the people of Kashmir and to continue supporting their legitimate struggle for freedom at every level. No matter how severe the oppression, India cannot extinguish the Kashmiri people’s enduring spirit for liberty. Senator Waqar Mehdi called on the international community to take serious notice of the ongoing human rights violations in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and to fulfill its responsibility by ensuring the implementation of United Nations resolutions that guarantee the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.