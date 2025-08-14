Islamabad / Karachi (August 14, 2025) Senator Waqar Mehdi, General Secretary of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh chapter, has expressed great joy over the Government’s decision to confer the prestigious Nishan-e-Imtiaz upon Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, extending his heartfelt congratulations to his leader on receiving this distinguished honour. He also conveyed his felicitations to President Asif Ali Zardari, Ms. Faryal Talpur, Bibi Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, and Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on the PPP Chairman’s recognition with this high national award.

Senator Waqar Mehdi said that the conferment of the Nishan-e-Imtiaz upon Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is a source of immense pride and honour for the entire nation. He said that during the Ma’rka-e-Haq, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demonstrated exceptional courage and an unwavering commitment to principle on the diplomatic front, powerfully presenting Pakistan’s case with clarity and conviction. “His voice was, in essence, the voice of Pakistan — fearless, resolute, and firmly rooted in truth,” he added.

Senator Waqar Mehdi said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s role during the Ma’rka-e-Haq reflects the proud legacy of the Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto — both of whom consistently defended Pakistan’s interests on the global stage with unmatched courage and dignity. He added that while the Pakistan Armed Forces secured victory on the battlefield, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari achieved a resounding and unforgettable triumph on the diplomatic front, delivering India a decisive setback.