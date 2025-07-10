Advertisements

Islamabad : Senator Sarmad Ali, President of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), along with APNS Islamabad Chairman Faisal Zahid Malik and other executive members, met with Atif Ikram Sheikh, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI). Also present were S.M Tanveer Patron

in chief UBG,FPCCI Vice President Tariq Jadon,Vice President Zaki Ijaz, Capital Office Chairman Karim Aziz Malik, and Coordination Chairman Malik Sohail.

The meeting focused on in-depth discussions about Pakistan's economy, the challenges facing the media industry, and particularly the issues confronting the business community.

Senator Sarmad Ali emphasized that a stable media plays a pivotal role in providing accurate information to the business sector, highlighting market trends, and enhancing the investment climate. He stated that resolving the media's challenges would ultimately benefit the business community.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh described media as the "bright face of society", playing a significant role in its development. He highlighted the current issues faced by the business community, such as rising inflation, the energy crisis, and the tax burden, and agreed that the media's role is crucial in resolving these problems.

Recognizing the media's importance, he expressed his desire to foster strong relations between the media and the business community.

Faisal Zahid Malik, Chairman APNS Federal Committee, expressed gratitude to Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, for inviting the APNS Executive Committee. He emphasized the importance of fostering strong relations between the media and the Federation, and assured support in highlighting the key issues and concerns of the business community through responsible journalism.

Both FPCCI President Atif Ikram and Senator Sarmad Ali urged the government to take immediate action to provide relief to the business community and promote business activities. They stressed that such measures are essential for achieving economic stability and creating employment opportunities in the country. They also

agreed to further strengthen cooperation between the business community and the media, committing to continue such constructive engagements in the future.