A prestigious dinner reception was hosted at Sea Breeze Chalet in honor of Senator Sarmad Ali following his receipt of the esteemed Sitara-i-Imtiaz, one of Pakistan’s highest civilian awards.

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The elegant gathering brought together prominent personalities from media, business, and social circles to celebrate Senator Sarmad Ali’s remarkable contributions and national achievements.

Among the distinguished guests in attendance were Dr. Abdul Jabbar Khattak, Muddassir Mir, Naeem Tahir, Tariq Bin Yousuf, Javaid Kaimkhani, Shahzad Khan, and Abdul Jabbar Qureshi.

The evening was marked by warm congratulations, heartfelt tributes, and admiration for Senator Sarmad Ali’s services and accomplishments. Guests described the occasion as a proud and memorable moment, celebrating a personality whose contributions have earned national recognition and respect.

The event concluded in a cordial atmosphere, with attendees expressing pride in being part of a landmark celebration honoring excellence and public service.